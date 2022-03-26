Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 432.7% in March

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 432.7% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.12 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.