Node Runners Hits Market Cap of $488,861.36 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.89 or 0.00044743 BTC on exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $488,861.36 and $2,062.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

