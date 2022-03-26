Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Nordson reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $227.40. 164,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $131,958,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

