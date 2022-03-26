Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.36. 898,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

