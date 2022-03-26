Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 28th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 181,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

