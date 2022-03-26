NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in March

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

About NuLegacy Gold (Get Rating)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

