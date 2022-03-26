Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 243.7% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

