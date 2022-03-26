Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,957,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 259.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 84,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.