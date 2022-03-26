Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 240.7% from the February 28th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 352,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,466. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.