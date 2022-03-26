Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 71,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,337. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.