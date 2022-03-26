Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 71,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,337. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
