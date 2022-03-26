NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.92. The stock had a trading volume of 57,860,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.90. The company has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

