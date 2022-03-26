NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of NVR worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,668.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,017.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,186.17. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,518.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

