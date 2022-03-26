NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $209.09

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.09 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.96). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.88), with a volume of 42,407 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of £107.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.66.
About NWF Group (LON:NWF)
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.
