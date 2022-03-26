O3Swap (O3) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

