Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $8.48. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 15,351 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.