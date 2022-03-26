Offshift Price Tops $5.82 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00013153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.99 or 1.00081085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00064517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.