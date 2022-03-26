Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to announce $389.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

