OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

