OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after buying an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

