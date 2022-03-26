OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,116 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

