OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 7,258 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $234.92 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

