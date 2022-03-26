OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 12,293 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.