OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,557 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

