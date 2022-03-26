OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,992 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.