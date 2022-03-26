OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,158 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

