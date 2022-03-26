OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,617 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE MCD opened at $241.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.