OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 478 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $459.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

