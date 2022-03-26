OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 6.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $181,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,191. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.05. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

