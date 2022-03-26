Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 752 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average is $362.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

