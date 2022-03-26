OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

