OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 20,643 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.92. 57,860,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,854,788. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

