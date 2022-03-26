OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 86,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.78. 16,782,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,584,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

