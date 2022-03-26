Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,582. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

