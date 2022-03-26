Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $517.66 million and $50.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00193075 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.00424111 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

