OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,006,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

