Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will post $11.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.74 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

ORCL opened at $81.73 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

