Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.56

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.56 ($11.60) and traded as high as €10.74 ($11.80). Orange shares last traded at €10.71 ($11.77), with a volume of 5,750,499 shares.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.79 ($12.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

