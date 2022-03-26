Origin Sport Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.27 million and $124,684.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00077293 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.