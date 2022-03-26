Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 62.9% in March

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Orion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

