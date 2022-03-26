Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 41,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

