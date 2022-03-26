OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 863.0 days.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

