Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PFLC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 9,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.
