Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 836.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.82. 40,011,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

