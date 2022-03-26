Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,508,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.49. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

