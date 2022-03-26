Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years.

PKBK stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

