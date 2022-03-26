Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKIUF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

