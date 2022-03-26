Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $8.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 7,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

