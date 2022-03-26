Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.80

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and traded as high as $21.20. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 4,926 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam C. Gagas purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

