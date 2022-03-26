Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Paya posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paya by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter.

PAYA stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a P/E ratio of -584.00 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.