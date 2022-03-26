Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

PCTY stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

